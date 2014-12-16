Musician Lou Reed arrives for the Metropolitan Opera's premiere of 'Le Comte Ory' at Lincoln Center in New York in this March 24, 2011 file photograph. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

Ringo Starr, drummer for The Beatles, performs during the taping of 'The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles', which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, the late rocker Lou Reed, punk group Green Day and singer Bill Withers are among the 2015 inductees named on Tuesday to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, rockers Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, rhythm and blues band the "5" Royales, the late blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan and the band Double Trouble will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Cleveland on April 18.

"These inductees epitomize rock and roll's impact over the past 50 years and continuing through today," Joel Peresman, the president of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement.

He added that this year will mark 30 years of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions.

Starr was selected in the music excellence category. He was inducted as a member of The Beatles in 1988. His bandmates have since entered the Hall of Fame as solo artists: John Lennon in 1994, Paul McCartney in 1999 and George Harrison in 2004.

Reed, whose work with The Velvet Underground made them one of the most influential groups in rock; Green Day and "Ain't No Sunshine" singer Withers were selected in the performer category, along with the Paul Butterfield Blues Band.

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, whose biggest hit "I Love Rock 'n Roll" became a rock classic, were cited for their fresh sound. The "5" Royales were credited for creating some of rock's first standards while performing from 1945 to 1965.

More than 700 artists, music industry professionals and historians help to decide who is inducted. The public also cast their votes in a "fans ballot."

Artists are eligible 25 years after the release of their first record for induction into the Hall of Fame, which was established in 1983.

