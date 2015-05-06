BEVERLY HILLS, Calif Michael Jackson's glove and George Harrison's guitar star in an auction next week which could fetch up to $4 million.

Julien's Auctions will host its Music Icons sale on May 15-16 in New York. Among the music royalty items on sale are an American flag tank top worn by Madonna and a black crown worn by Beyonce in her "Haunted" music video.

"It's really an eclectic auction of a lot of items from Britney Spears, Michael Jackson, Madonna, so many items to choose from pop culture history," Darren Julien, president and CEO of Julien's Auctions, said at a preview in Beverly Hills.

"We anticipate the entire auction could bring in somewhere between 2 and 4 million dollars."

A Mastersound electric guitar played by Beatle Harrison is one of the highlights of the sale and is estimated to fetch up to $600,000.

"It's a guitar that he played in 1963 at various performances throughout the UK," Julien said. "(He) also played it at the Cavern Club in Liverpool, which is really one of their historic performances."

Fans of the "king of pop" will be able to purchase Jackson's hat and sunglasses as well as one of his gloves.

