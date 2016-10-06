Keith Richards (R), Mick Jagger (C) and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform a free outdoor concert at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Members of the Rolling Stones (L-R) Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards arrive for the 'Exhibitionism' opening night gala at the Saatchi Gallery in London, Britain April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Members of the Rolling Stones (L-R) Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards arrive for the 'Exhibitionism' opening night gala at the Saatchi Gallery in London, Britain April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

The Rolling Stones are expected on Thursday to announce their first studio album in a decade after teasing new music for days on Twitter.

The British rock band this week released on Twitter a 10-second snatch of a bluesy track and video of them playing in a studio, with the message "Coming Oct 6."

On Wednesday, the band's official Twitter feed said, "Tomorrow. 2 PM GMT/6 AM PST/9 AM EST."

The veteran rockers last released an album of new material in 2005 with "A Bigger Bang," but have toured the world relentlessly. In March, they staged the first major concert by a Western rock band in Cuba, playing free for an estimated 500,000-strong crowd.

Lead guitarist Keith Richards said a year ago that he and bandmates Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Ron Wood planned to get back into the studio in 2016.

A new album would mark the longest interval between new studio sets for the band, which formed in London in 1962.

The Stones are due to perform at a three-day outdoor festival in southern California this weekend dubbed "OldChella" because the lineup includes other stalwarts of rock and pop music including Paul McCartney, The Who and Bob Dylan.

