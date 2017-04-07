Bob Dylan accused of borrowing some of Nobel lecture from study guide
LOS ANGELES Bob Dylan has been accused of borrowing heavily for part of the Nobel Literature Prize lecture he finally delivered to the Swedish Academy last week.
LONDON A "nervous" Harry Styles unveiled his debut solo single on Friday, the singer's first own music release since hugely popular boy band One Direction announced it was taking a break.
With rock ballad "Sign of the Times", the 23-year-old follows in the footsteps of One Direction bandmates Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson in putting out solo material in the last year.
Speaking on Britain's BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw, Styles, who stars in upcoming World War Two drama "Dunkirk", said he was "nervous" before introducing the track.
"It's a bit weird. I feel like I've been hibernating in the studio for so long," he said. "You hear it in the safety of the studio...(and now) it's time to give birth."
Upon its debut, British media were quick to draw comparisons with the late David Bowie's music. "It's the song I'm most proud of writing I think," Styles said.
The originally five-member One Direction formed on British television talent show "The X Factor" in 2010 and won legions of fans around the world soon after. The best-selling group was reduced to four members in March 2015 when Zayn Malik announced he was quitting the band.
A few months later, Styles, Horan, Tomlinson and fellow member Liam Payne said the group would be taking a break from early 2016.
MELBOURNE Australian comedian Rebel Wilson has won a defamation suit against a global magazine publisher after the Victorian Supreme Court found a series of articles alleging she was a serial liar had damaged her career, local media reported on Thursday.
LONDON A documentary opening in British cinemas this week examines the challenges faced by Holocaust survivors in rebuilding their lives after enduring the horrors of World War Two and the Nazi concentration camps.