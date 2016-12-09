Madonna says Malawi visit for charity but not adoption
LILONGWE U.S. pop star Madonna denied on Wednesday that she was in Malawi to adopt two more children, saying her visit was strictly for her charity work in the African nation.
LONDON American pop star Taylor Swift and former One Direction member Zayn Malik released a surprise duet on Friday after joining forces for the upcoming "Fifty Shades Darker" movie soundtrack.
"I Don't Wanna Live Forever" will feature in the sequel to the "Fifty Shades of Grey" film, based on the hugely successful erotic trilogy by E.L. James.
Grammy Award winning Swift told her fans of the collaboration on Instagram, posting a picture of what appeared to be the single cover and a message reading "Z T 50". She also added a video snippet of the song.
Malik, who quit the chart-topping boy band One Direction last year, posted a picture of himself with Swift with the hashtag #idontwannaliveforever.
"Fifty Shades Darker", starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, is scheduled for release in February.
NEW YORK George Orwell's "1984" novel about a dystopian future under an authoritarian regime is back as a bestseller and being reprinted decades after it was written as readers grapple with Donald Trump administration's defense of "alternative facts."
Discovery Communications Inc's UK unit said on Wednesday negotiations with Sky Plc for a new carriage deal reached an impasse over a price dispute, threatening a blackout of Discovery channels from Sky's platform.