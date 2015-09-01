Singer G.E.M. brought Chinese pop rock to the peaks of Switzerland on Monday, performing on the Jungfraujoch glacier for an audience of more than 200 people.

G.E.M., which stands for Get Everybody Moving, was joined by fans, who had traveled from China and Europe, for the event hosted by watch maker TAG Heuer.

"I am really honored to bring the music from China to the top of Europe," G.E.M said in a handout video, adding her new album would be released in November.