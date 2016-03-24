U2 guitarist The Edge has teamed up with guitar maker Fender to create a signature model -- The Edge Stratocaster.

In a video, the musician, a longtime Fender Strat player, can be seen talking about his love of guitars as well as his collaboration with the company in creating the new model.

"What I have been able to do with this is really refine it and get it to the place where it's even closer to that ideal sound I'm hearing in my head," he said.