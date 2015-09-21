Canadian singer The Weeknd performs during the second night of the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Canadian singer The Weeknd performs during the second night of the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

LOS ANGELES Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd held steady at the top of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday for a third consecutive week, keeping off five new entries in the top 10.

"Beauty Behind the Madness," the second studio album by The Weeknd which features the hit "Can't Feel My Face," sold 48,000 albums, 245,000 songs and was streamed 39 million times, tallying 99,000 units in the week ending Sept. 17, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

British alt-rockers Bring Me The Horizon entered the chart at No. 2 this week with its latest record "That's The Spirit" selling 62,000 units, while country music singer Brett Eldredge's "Illinois" debuted at No. 3 with 51,000 units.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

Other new entries in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart this week includes metal group Slayer's "Repentless" at No. 4, singer-songwriter Gary Clark Jr.'s "Story of Sonny Boy Slim" at No. 8 and veteran British rockers Duran Duran at No. 10 with "Paper Gods."

On Billboard's Digital Songs chart, which measures online download sales, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber retained his hold on the top spot for a third week with his latest single "What Do You Mean?" selling 128,000 digital copies.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)