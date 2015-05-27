Tyler Joseph (R) and Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots pose during the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Electro-pop pair Twenty One Pilots jumped to the top of the Billboard 200 chart for the first time in their short career on Wednesday, with the new album "Blurryface."

In its debut week, the fourth album from the Ohio duo sold 134,000 albums, 68,000 songs and was streamed 9.7 million times, totaling 147,000 units, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan. Twenty One Pilots, which broke out with the 2013 album "Vessel," is a relative unknown compared with other recent chart toppers Mumford & Sons, Josh Groban and David Guetta, all Grammy nominees or winners. According to Billboard, "Vessel" has sold steadily, suggesting the band built up a fan base before the May 18 release of "Blurryface."

Taylor Swift's 1989, out since October, climbed back into the top five at No. 2 after the singer won eight awards at the Billboard Music Awards on May 17. The album sold 91,000 units for the week ending May 24.

The soundtrack for song-infused comedy "Pitch Perfect 2" slid from No. 1 to No. 3 after the film's second weekend in theatres.

Another soundtrack, for steamy "Fifty Shades of Grey," dropped from No. 3 to No. 10.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

Actor Jamie Foxx's new record "Hollywood: A Storey of a Dozen Roses" debuted at No. 9, his fourth album to reach the top ten, according to Billboard.

Russian-German DJ Zedd entered the chart at No. 4 with his recent release, "True Colours."

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online sales, Taylor Swift's recent single with rapper Kendrick Lamar, "Bad Blood," moved up 25 slots to No. 1, with 385,000 downloads.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon, Editing by Mary Milliken and David Gregorio)