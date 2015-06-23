LONDON Among the musicians performing at this year's Glastonbury Festival, one emerging British rock band is garnering as much excitement as the headline acts.

Wolf Alice, a north London rock band, has won over music fans and critics alike with songs such as "Giant Peach" and "Bros".

The band originally formed in 2010 with lead singer Ellie Rowsell and guitarist Joff Oddie. Bassist Theo Ellis and drummer Joel Amey joined in 2012.

Buzz for the band has built ever since with their name regularly mentioned on the radio, music blogs and in magazines but they have taken their time in releasing a completed album. They put out two EPS in 2013 and 2014 and their debut album "My Love is Cool" came out on Monday.

"We didn't want to rush into things because even though sometimes you think you're ready as a band the songs might not be quite there," Ellis told Reuters in an interview.

"Because we took a bit of time we kind of consolidated our ideas and learned our craft in the studio a little bit by putting out the two EPs."

The album has already won praise from music journalists for its eclectic mix of songs.

"We set on not making a record that sounded the same -- like every track sounded like a carbon copy of the single," Oddie said.

Having returned from a tour in the United States, Wolf Alice, who are said to have taken their name from a short story by Angela Carter, will play Glastonbury for the second time on Friday.

"When we played there last year it was really fun but we were so overcome with horrific nerves that I think when we go back this year we'll be able to enjoy it much more with new confidence really," Rowsell said.

(Reporting By Francis Maguire; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Gareth Jones)