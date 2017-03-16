European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
FRANKFURT German utility EnBW on Thursday said it struck a deal to buy a 6.28 percent stake in local peer MVV Energie from French energy group Engie, which is worth 91 million euros ($97 million) based on MVV's current market value.
The purchase of the stake increases EnBW's holding in MVV to 28.76 percent, which means it remains the group's second-largest shareholder after the German city of Mannheim, which hold 50.1 percent in the group.
The parties decided not to disclose a purchase price, EnBW said in a statement, adding the transaction was still subject to antitrust authorities.
Thinly-traded shares in MVV Energie, whose shareholders also include local utility RheinEnergie were up 1.2 percent following the news. They have gained more than 5 percent so far this year.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.