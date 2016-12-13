FRANKFURT German local utility MVV Energie (MVVGn.DE) expects a slight increase in operating profit next year, benefiting from investments in biomass and wind capacity as part a broader shift to renewable energy.

"Our consistent strategic focus on the energy system of the future is bearing fruit on a sustainable basis," Chief Executive Georg Mueller said, adding MVV would invest about 300 million euros ($319 million) in the current fiscal year, up from 236 million.

For the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, MVV posted a 22 percent rise in adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 213 million euros. Sales grew 19 percent to 4.1 billion euros, it added.

($1 = 0.9401 euros)

