Animal health products distributor MWI Veterinary Supply MWIV.O posted better-than-expected quarterly results on strong revenue growth boosted by an acquisition, and raised its full-year outlook.

The company, which acquired Micro Beef Technologies in October last year, now expects per-share earnings of between $4.14 and $4.20 this year, up from its earlier forecast of $3.96 to $4.06.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $4.06 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also raised its full-year revenue forecast to between $2.05 billion and $2.07 billion from between $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. Analysts were expecting $2.03 billion.

Third-quarter net income rose to $14.5 million, or $1.15 per share, compared with $11.4 million, or 91 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.05 per share.

Revenue rose 35 percent to $554.7 million in the quarter, well ahead of the $525 million analysts had expected.

Micro Beef, which provides technology for tracking beef, contributed $69.1 million of sales during the quarter.

The company sells vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, pet food and nutritional products to veterinarians.

It said internet sales to independent veterinary practices and producers in the United States grew about 33 percent in the quarter compared to a year ago.

MWI Veterinary shares were trading up 11 percent at $103.81 Monday morning on the Nasdaq.

