WASHINGTON Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Friday that the United States was ready to start the process of exchanging full ambassadors with Myanmar as it seeks to encourage further reforms by the country's new civilian government.

"This is a momentous day for the diverse people of Burma," Clinton said in announcing the decision to elevate diplomatic ties, which followed Myanmar's release of at least 200 political prisoners on Friday.

(Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Doina Chiacu)