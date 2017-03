Aung San Suu Kyi stickers for sale are seen at the National League for Democracy headquarters ahead of Sunday's general election in Yangon, Myanmar, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

YANGON Voting began on Sunday in Myanmar's first free nationwide election in quarter of a century, after a campaign that was marred by concerns about irregularities and religious tensions.

The party of opposition icon Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to win the largest share of votes cast by an electorate of around 30 million, who will choose from among thousands of candidates standing for parliament and regional assemblies.