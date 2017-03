YANGON The party of democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi has won a majority in Myanmar's parliament, the election commission said on Friday, giving it enough seats to elect the new president.

The victory of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy will allow her to sweep out an old guard of former generals that has run Myanmar since a junta stepped aside four years ago, ushering in democratic and economic reforms.

