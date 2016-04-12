YANGON, Myanmar - Dancers in traditional costumes kicked off Thingyan, Myanmar's annual water festival, on Tuesday, which falls on the final days before the country's New Year.

During the five-day, colorful festival people spray each other and hurl buckets of water, which is meant to cleanse the evils and sins of the old year because the start of the new one. They also visit temples and make offerings and gifts.

"We usually enjoy the water festival with our families in the most peaceful manner," said Zarni Nway Nway, 27.