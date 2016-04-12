China live streaming: Would-be internet stars boost billion-dollar market
BEIJING Jing Qi, a part-time presenter on the live streaming platform Huajiao, underwent cosmetic surgery in March to improve her chances of becoming an internet celebrity.
YANGON, Myanmar - Dancers in traditional costumes kicked off Thingyan, Myanmar's annual water festival, on Tuesday, which falls on the final days before the country's New Year.
During the five-day, colorful festival people spray each other and hurl buckets of water, which is meant to cleanse the evils and sins of the old year because the start of the new one. They also visit temples and make offerings and gifts.
"We usually enjoy the water festival with our families in the most peaceful manner," said Zarni Nway Nway, 27.
BEIJING Jing Qi, a part-time presenter on the live streaming platform Huajiao, underwent cosmetic surgery in March to improve her chances of becoming an internet celebrity.
PARIS Paris has awarded the operation of its pioneering Velib bicycle hire scheme to French-Spanish consortium Smoovengo, officials said on Wednesday.