Myanmar's government wants to triple GDP per capita over the next few years, President Thein Sein said on Tuesday, outlining what he called "a second wave of reforms" that would focus on the country's economic development after decades of stagnation.

"... By the 2015/2016 budget year, for our government, we are aiming to work to increase GDP per capita three times from the base year," he said in a speech carried live on state television that detailed a five-year national plan.

Thein Sein took office in March 2011 and his government has quickly pushed through a wave of political and economic reforms, notably bringing in a managed float of its currency and drawing up a new foreign investment law.

"In the first year of power, the national government has been speedily working on political reforms and national reconciliation," the former junta general said.

"From this year onwards, we are working on a second wave of reforms which will focus especially on the development of the country and the public. On the other hand, we will continue to work on national reconciliation, national peace and stability and the rule of law, and the safety of the public."

(Reporting by Reuters staff reporter; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Martin Petty)