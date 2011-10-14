Myanmar has freed about 200 political prisoners, the latest in a series of moves by the new civilian government that point to long-awaited reforms in one of the world's poorest, most corrupt and tightly controlled countries.

The release follows a number of unexpected overtures by the retired generals now in charge, most notably toward Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who spent a total of 15 years in detention for her opposition to military rule.

While the gestures have been welcomed by many, mistrust and skepticism remain about the motives of a government run by members of the former army regime.

WHAT HAS CHANGED?

After the junta was dissolved in April, the new government that took its place halted the criticism of and veiled threats toward Suu Kyi and sent an envoy, Labour Minister Aung Kyi, to meet with her on several occasions. That was followed by a surprise -- and apparently cordial -- meeting between Suu Kyi and President Thein Sein in the capital, Naypyitaw.

The new parliament, which had been expected to act merely as a rubber stamp for the new government appointed by the president, has formed committees on issues such as human rights, health and social reforms. Lawmakers have debated controversial issues, details of which have been made available to the public.

The government has cut taxes to help exporters and announced plans to provide micro loans for poor farmers and raise interest rates on savings accounts.

It has invited a delegation from the International Monetary Fund to provide advice on how to reform the currency regime.

Thein Sein has called for dialogue with ethnic rebels who have fought the government for decades and media censorship has been relaxed slightly, with some criticism and dissenting voices tolerated by the government.

Thein Sein's decision last month to postpone construction of a controversial Chinese dam drew praise from the international community and scored points with the public, even if he upset China, a key economic ally.

On the diplomatic front, ambassadors, foreign ministers, congressmen, U.N. representatives and even a human rights envoy have been allowed to visit cabinet ministers, the heads of the legislature, vice-presidents and Thein Sein himself -- access that was rarely granted before.

WHY IS THE NEW GOVERNMENT DOING THIS?

Analysts and critics share the view that these moves are aimed at shedding Myanmar's pariah status and giving it some legitimacy with the international community, particularly the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Myanmar is a member.

The drafting of a constitution in 2008 and elections two years later were widely dismissed as moves to cement the military's power behind a facade of democracy. Neither was taken seriously, by the public nor international critics.

Myanmar wants to take the rotating ASEAN presidency in 2014, two years early, and if granted, that would be taken by the government as recognition of Myanmar's progress and its new democratic credentials.

ASEAN's seal of approval might help it work toward normalizing ties with the West and, eventually, getting sanctions lifted.

HOW WILL THE GENERALS BENEFIT?

Some of the moderates in the government may want to help the people and develop the country. But some analysts suspect this is more about the long-term survival of Myanmar's political, military and economic elite.

The lifting of sanctions, increased investment and access to international financial institutions would bring big benefits to business cronies and families of the country's leaders, who own much of Myanmar's wealth and lucrative business empires, such as banks, airlines and hotels, along with oil, timber, tourism, shipping and gem companies.

Sanctions have prevented government officials and some prominent businessmen from traveling or investing in other countries, and their children have been unable to study in Western schools and universities.

Reforms in health, agriculture and education plus loans for small businesses could help win public support and prevent a repeat of popular uprisings in 1988 and 2007 sparked by economic hardship and rising prices.

Analysts say the former ruling generals are afraid that one day they might face International Criminal Court indictments for human rights abuses. Aware the army could at any time invoke a constitutional clause to take back power, the international community might be hesitant about taking that route as long as reforms seem to be going ahead.

WILL THE WEST LIFT SANCTIONS?

Not in the near term. Although the United States and European Union have voiced cautious optimism, any efforts to ease sanctions at this stage would be met with fierce criticism.

While many Asian firms, particularly from Japan, India, South Korea and ASEAN countries, might start investing in Myanmar, Western companies are likely to hold off to see if the change is substantive and sustainable.

That would probably mean waiting for many more political prisoners to be freed plus the nature of reforms. Some might even prefer to wait for the next elections in 2015. The West will demand that opposition forces like Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy be allowed to take part without conditions.

