YANGON A magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted buildings in Myanmar's largest city and commercial hub of Yangon on Monday at about 8:50 p.m. (1020 ET). There were no immediate reports of major damage or power cuts, with traffic in the city center moving smoothly.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was 69 km (43 miles) north-north-west of Yangon at a depth of 10 km near the small town of Taik Kyi.

Tin Soe Min, a regional representative for the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party said he had no reports of any residents being seriously injured or killed.

He said an old wall surrounding a local Buddhist monastery fell down and a few houses tilted to one side, but there were no other reports of serious damage.

