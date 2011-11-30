A man offers pictures of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her father and the country's independence hero General Aung San in central Yangon November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

WASHINGTON Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Wednesday she was ready to gamble that her government's nascent reforms were real, seizing the chance for a transition to democracy.

In a rare public video conference call from her home in Myanmar, which is also known as Burma, a cheerful Suu Kyi said she thought some officials in the country where she was held in detention for 15 years had realized the need for change.

"We hope that they are meaningful," she said of the Myanmar government's recent reforms. "I think we have to be prepared to take risk. Nothing is guaranteed."

She spoke on the same day that Hillary Clinton became the first U.S. secretary of state to visit Myanmar in more than 50 years. Clinton is expected to press the reclusive country's new leaders to deliver on reforms.

Suu Kyi confirmed she would run in upcoming by-elections for parliament. Her National League for Democracy boycotted the parliamentary elections last year, but now it hopes to get into parliament, open offices all over the country and start a newspaper, she said.

"We've got to make the best of the opportunities that have arisen over the last few months," she said, expressing cautious optimism that democracy would come to her country.

"I'm confident that the majority of the people of Burma want a peaceful, harmonious transition to democracy."

The 1991 Nobel Peace laureate spoke in fluent English in a lengthy question-and-answer session via Skype to an audience at the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations in Washington.

Her comments were made in a somewhat surreal setting, with Suu Kyi's face displayed on a screen and some of her words garbled as the Internet signal faded in and out a few times.

"Thank you very much and I think the next time we will make it in the middle of the night for you," she joked, referring to the time difference between Myanmar and the United States.

SOME OFFICIALS SAW THE NEED FOR CHANGE

Nearly half a century of direct military rule ended in Myanmar in March when a nominally civilian parliament opened seven months after elections.

In recent months, the new military-backed civilian leadership has released some political prisoners -- Suu Kyi was released last November -- and given the media greater freedom.

"I think some of them (in the government) began to see that Burma couldn't go on in this way, they would have to change," Suu Kyi said.

She said the establishment of rule of law in Myanmar was even more important than the immediate release of all political prisoners, because political prisoners once released can be re-imprisoned "tomorrow" if there is no rule of law.

The end of ethnic strife in Myanmar was also an important goal, as well as economic change, she said.

She favors engagement with the United States and said she hoped Clinton's visit would open the way to a better relationship. But the international community must also make clear to Myanmar that it is watching events there, she said.

"If there are again arrests of those who are engaging in politics, then I think you would need to speak out loud and clear," she said.

She urged business leaders to make it clear that they expect a legal environment that protects their investments.

Suu Kyi is the daughter of the late independence hero Aung San and was a staunch opponent of the military during its 49 years of totalitarian rule. But she has shown willingness to meet with the new civilian government, even though it is run by former junta generals.

She said she believed there were people in Myanmar's military and present government "who want to do what is best for the country."

Not all of them support the reform process, but also "not everybody in the democracy movement is in favor of cooperation with the government ... This kind of disagreement is bound to happen ... it is politics."

Suu Kyi said she believed in accountability, but the kind that "will help to heal the wounds." Asked why she was so cheerful, she said: "We must face the past. We cannot forget it. But we don't need to remember it with bitterness."

She thought Myanmar's government was "quite comfortable" with her close links to the United States, understanding that she did not wish to use those ties to harm her country.

Washington should lift sanctions on Myanmar when conditions that the U.S. Congress has set are met, including the release of political prisoners, she said.

Suu Kyi said she would like to see neighboring India do more to promote democratic values in Myanmar, and she hoped that friendly relations could be maintained with China.

She said the most significant thing about the recent decision of Myanmar's president, Thein Sein, to halt construction of a $3.6 billion dam being built in the country by China was that "he listened to public opinion" -- an apparent reference to public anger in Myanmar over the dam's impact downstream on the Irrawaddy River, seen as a holy river.

