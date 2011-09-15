MELBOURNE Australian department store retailer Myer (MYR.AX) reported a fiscal 2011 net profit in line with earlier guidance, but warned profit could fall as much as 10 percent this year as sales stagnate and wages and other costs rise.

Shares in Myer, which fell to a 3-week low on Wednesday to record a 42 percent drop so far this year, jumped 3.2 percent after the result.

"With the share price having fallen so much already, all the bad news is probably already in the market. There could be a short-lived rally on value buying but long term the business needs to address the inability to grow revenue," said Peter Esho, an analyst at Citi Index.

Myer, which reported a net profit in line with earlier guidance of A$162.7 million ($165.9 million) for the 12 months to July 30, said earnings could be as much as a tenth lower in 2012 on flat sales -- assuming trading conditions get no worse.

The profit forecast compares with guidance from Myer rival David Jones DJS.AX, Australia's largest department store, for a fall in net profit of up to 20 percent in the first half of 2012.

Australian retailers have been forced to deeply discount stock and accept shrunken profit margins as consumers respond to economic uncertainty and falling home and share market values by freezing spending.

The challenges in retailing in 2011 had been "unprecedented," Bernie Brookes, Myer's Chief Executive Officer, said.

"The consumer continues to be reluctant to spend in the face of a number of increased cost of living pressures, the imminent imposition of new taxes, uncertainty surrounding interest rates and an increased propensity to save," Brookes said.

"During the second half of the year, domestic and global political and economic uncertainties as well as rising unemployment further impacted consumer confidence," he added.

Myer said increases in store occupancy, depreciation and higher wages would cost A$48 million in 2012.

Forecasts from Australian retailers are for tepid growth at best in the current year.

Pacific Brands PBG.AX also expects earnings to fall in 2012 while supermarket chain Woolworths (WOW.AX) has said its 2012 net profit growth would be limited to between 2 percent and 6 percent.

Shares in Myer fell 4.6 percent to a 3-week low of A$2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has fallen 42 percent so far this year, compared with a 39 percent fall in David Jones and a 16 percent decline in the broader market .

A number of retailers have failed this year, including clothing and footwear retailer Colorado Group, women's clothing group Bettino Liano, and Borders bookstores. ($1 = 0.981 Australian Dollars)

(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)