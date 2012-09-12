Pedestrians and a cyclist are seen outside the Myer department store in central Melbourne November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

MELBOURNE Myer Holdings Ltd (MYR.AX), Australia's largest department store chain, reported a smaller-than-expected 3.3 percent fall in second-half net profit, and said cost headwinds in the next 12 months would be offset by a further improvement in gross profit margins.

Myer did not provide sales or profit guidance, saying the outlook was uncertain due to a continued tough retailing environment and subdued consumer confidence.

Myer's net profit fell 3.3 percent to A$52 million in the second half before one-off items from A$53.8 million a year earlier, according to calculations by Reuters from reported full-year figures.

That beat forecasts for a 5.6 percent fall to A$50.8 million in a survey of five analysts.

Full-year earnings fell 14.3 percent to A$139.3 million. The company had flagged a fall of up to 15 percent.

Australia's economy, helped by a once-in-a-century mining boom, has withstood the global slowdown better than most, but its strong currency is encouraging shoppers wielding tablets and smartphones to hunt down bargains overseas.

Australian retailers are having to offer discounts to keep up. Relatively high interest rates and falling home and share values are not helping.

(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)