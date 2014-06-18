When CVS stopped selling cigarettes, some customers quit smoking
(Reuters Health) - - The retail pharmacy company CVS Health helped its customers quit smoking by pulling cigarettes off the shelves two years ago, a new study suggests.
LONDON U.S. drugmaker Mylan is recalling batches of the injectable antibiotic clarithromycin made in India due to possible impurities, Britain's healthcare regulator said on Wednesday.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, or MHRA, said the decision was due to the potential for small particles of white material to be present in individual vials.
The Mylan recall is being made on behalf of Strides Arcolab International and relates to Agila-branded supplies, the MHRA added. The Pennsylvania-based company bought Agila, a unit of India's Strides Arcolab, for $1.6 billion last year.
The issue with the Agila antibiotic follows a series of quality problems affecting medicines manufactured in India that have tarnished the country's reputation as a supplier of cheap generic drugs.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by David Evans)
RIO DE JANEIRO The World Health Organization on Monday recommended that travelers to rural areas in the states of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo get yellow fever vaccinations, as Brazil works to contain an outbreak of the virus in the country's southeast.
(Reuters Health) - - Children who have suffered from abuse or neglect may have physical or behavioral health problems even after the mistreatment stops, new guidelines for pediatricians emphasize.