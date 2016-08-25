U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton delivers remarks at a gathering of law enforcement leaders at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, U.S., August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON Mylan NV's move on Thursday to expand discount programs for its EpiPen allergy treatment was welcome but not sufficient, a spokesman for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said in a statement.

"Discounts for selected customers without lowering the overall price of EpiPens are insufficient, because the excessive price will likely be passed on through higher insurance premiums," Clinton campaign spokesman Tyrone Gayle said. "Since there is no apparent justification for the price increase, Mylan should immediately lower the overall price of EpiPens."

