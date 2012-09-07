Mylan Inc said it settled with Pfizer Inc a lawsuit that accused it of infringing patents on overactive bladder drug Detrol LA.

Mylan can start selling its generic versions of Pfizer's drug from January 1, 2014, or earlier under some limited circumstances, but not after March 1, 2014, if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves.

Terms of the settlement are subject to review by the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice, and other details are confidential, Mylan said.

The settlement with Mylan comes days after Pfizer resolved a similar dispute with Impax Laboratories Inc late last month.

