Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc (MYL.O) on Thursday posted first-quarter profits that were slightly higher than analysts had forecast, with sales boosted by increased demand for generic medicines outside the United States and for specialty medicines.

The company said the results were in line with its own expectations. It maintained its full year adjusted earnings forecast of $2.75 to $2.95 per share. Wall Street is estimating $2.87 per share.

The company said net profit fell to $106.9 million, or 27 cents per share, compared with profit of $129.1 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, such as acquisition-related costs and licensing payments, Mylan earned 62 cents per share, topping analysts' average expectations by a penny, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $1.63 billion, just shy of Wall Street estimates of $1.69 billion.

Sales from the specialty drugs unit jumped more than 23 percent to $211.6 million, helped by demand for the EpiPen injector to treat severe allergic reactions.

A 10 percent increase in sales from the Europe, Middle East and Africa regions (EMEA) helped offset a 5 percent decline of sales in North America.

The company said the decline in North America was primarily due to a particularly strong first quarter in 2012, when Mylan began selling its generic version the antidepressant Lexapro, one of its biggest product launches.

