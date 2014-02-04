Southwest Airlines cuts outlook for key revenue measure
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
Molecular diagnostics company Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN.O) said it plans to buy Crescendo Bioscience for $270 million to enter the autoimmune market, and raised its full-year forecast.
Myriad Genetics, whose shares rose as much as 16 percent in extended trading, said it expects earnings of $2.09-$2.12 per share on revenue of $740-$750 million in the year ending June 30.
It had earlier forecast $1.92-$1.97 per share on revenue of $700-$715 million.
Myriad CEO Peter Meldrum said he expects Crescendo's key product Vectra DA to be a "major driver of profitability growth".
Vectra DA, a protein-based test that assesses rheumatoid arthritis activity, generates quarterly revenue of about $10 million.
Meldrum said he also expects a significant opportunity to expand Crescendo's technology to autoimmune diseases.
Myriad also reported a better-than-expected profit for the second quarter, helped by higher sales of its breast and ovarian cancer detection tests.
Net income rose to $50.4 million, or 66 cents per share, in the quarter ended December 31, from $35.0 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 37 percent to $204.0 million. (Full Story)Analysts on average had expected earnings of 46 cents on revenue of $176.0 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Myriad shares closed at $27.18 Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Don Sebastian)
