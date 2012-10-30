SYDNEY National Australian Bank (NAB.AX), the country's top lender by assets, is offering to buy back $7 billion of short-dated government-guaranteed notes denominated in U.S. and Australian dollars.

The offer involves securities guaranteed by the triple A-rated Commonwealth of Australia. It comprises A$4.16 billion ($4.31 billion) in Australian domestic debt and $2.75 billion in 144a notes initially sold in the United States.

The Australian notes buyback announced on Wednesday will pay 10 basis points under swap and BBSW. It covers:

-- A$2.96 billion of 5.75 percent fixed-rate notes due in December 2013;

-- A$700 million of floating-rate notes due in January 2014;

-- A$500 million of 4.75 percent fixed-rate notes due in February 2014.

The securities currently pay around 10 basis points over swap and BBSW.

NAB is also offering to buy back the following U.S. dollar securities:

-- US$1 billion of 3.75 percent fixed-rate due in July 2014. The buyback margin is 5 basis points under the 0.25 percent US Treasury due in October 2014;

-- US$1.75 billion floating-rate notes due in July 2014. The repurchase price is $1,009.82;

NAB has more than A$9 billion of government-backed bonds on issue. Australian banks pay an annual fee to the government of 70 basis points on debt issued with the government's backing.

George Boubouras, head of investment strategy at UBS Wealth Management, said he plans to participate in NAB's debt buyback, although he would not sell all his eligible bonds.

He said triple A-rated bonds issued by banks typically help lower the risk in fixed-income portfolios and are particularly welcome for funds owned by non-profit clients.

HSBC (HSBA.L), JPMorgan (JPM.N) and NAB are jointly managing the buybacks, with pricing expected on November 7 for the U.S. part and the following day for the Australian notes.

NAB, rated AA- by S&P and Fitch and Aa2 by Moody's, is among the world's highest-rated banks. During the 2008 financial crisis, banks across the globe used government guarantees to ensure they could raise funds amid a credit squeeze.

Also on Wednesday, NAB reported second-half cash earnings fell 7.9 percent after it raised bad debt provisions, and said credit growth was likely to remain below trend.

(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by John Mair)