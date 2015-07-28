SYDNEY National Australia Bank (NAB.AX) on Tuesday said it will raise up to $385 million by selling its remaining stake in U.S. subsidiary Great Western Bancorp (GWB.N) as it looks to boost capital under new regulations.

NAB, Australia's No 4 lender by market value, will sell 15.2 million shares or 26.3 percent of GWB's outstanding common stock at a price of $23.5 each, it said in a statement on Tuesday. GWB shares closed at $24 on Monday.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan are acting as the joint book-running managers and underwriters for the offer, it added.

The lender has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.3 million shares of GWB's shares. If exercised fully, the total offer will comprise 16.5 million shares, helping NAB fully divest its ownership of the U.S. bank.

Full divestment will help NAB lift its tier-I ratio by about 34 basis points, bolstering its position as the most capitalized of Australia's major banks.

Under Chief Executive Andrew Thorburn, NAB has focused on improving its Australian and New Zealand franchises while working towards exiting its troubled British businesses.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)