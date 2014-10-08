A National Australia Bank (NAB) logo is pictured on an automated teller machine (ATM) in central Sydney September 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB.AX) said on Thursday its cash earnings will likely drop up to 14 percent for the recently ended financial year due to higher charges from its troubled UK business.

NAB, the country's fourth largest bank by market value, said in a statement that it would post lower-than-expected annual cash earnings of A$5.1 billion-A$5.2 billion ($4.5 billion-$4.6 billion).

The "disappointing" higher provisions related to payment protection insurance and interest rate hedging costs totaling almost A$1 billion, plus various tax and capitalization items, NAB said.

"Taking these decisions gives us more clarity going into the future and allows us to focus on the core Australian and New Zealand franchises, which remain in good shape," Chief Executive Officer Andrew Thorburn said in a statement.

NAB's British business, which includes Yorkshire and Clydesdale bank branches, has been weighing on its performance, and investors are watching for the bank's potential exit of its assets there.

It said in July it had agreed to sell a $1 billion portfolio of mostly non-performing UK commercial property loans, and said it would continue to look at accelerating the sale of non-core assets.

Australia's "Big Four" banks - NAB, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ.AX), Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) and Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) - have been doling out lofty dividends as they post record results.

NAB would continue the trend with a final dividend of A$0.99 per share compared with $0.97 a year ago.

(Reporting by Lincoln Feast and Swati Pandey)