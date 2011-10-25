Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR.N), the world's largest land-drilling contractor, reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly profit and said it was well placed to grow despite the worries gripping the industry.

Third-quarter net income from continuing operations was $74.3 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with a loss of $39.6 million, or 11 cents per share, in the same quarter a year before, the company said on Tuesday.

Excluding 16 cents per share related to the cost of retiring rigs, its earnings of 44 cents per share came in above the average estimate of 40 cents on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue rose 54 percent to $1.66 billion, easily topping the average analyst estimate of $1.5 billion.

"While we are fully cognizant of the vulnerability of oil and gas prices to weakening global GDP, particularly over the near term, we have yet to see any signs of a slowdown in our day-to-day operations," Chief Executive Gene Isenberg said in a statement.

Nabors shares rose 4.7 percent to $16.55 in after-hours trading following the earnings report, after closing nearly 3 percent lower on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Gary Hill)