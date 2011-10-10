LONDON The National Asset Management Agency, Ireland's state-run "bad bank", has put two loan portfolios worth a total of 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) on the market, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The source told Reuters that NAMA was being advised by property consultancy Savills (SVS.L) on the disposal of about 200 million euros of loans that had been made to housing and hotel developer Donal Mulryan.

Separately, real estate consultancy CBRE (CBG.N) was marketing about 600 million euros worth of loans to property developer Cyril Dennis.

NAMA, CBRE and Savills all declined to comment.

The source said loans in the portfolio were secured against a string of brownfield sites across the UK, adding early bids were expected within weeks, potentially from debt funds.

NAMA was created to purge Irish banks of risky property loans and is one of the world's biggest property groups, having shelled out almost 31 billion euros on loans valued at more than 72 billion at the height of Ireland's property boom.

The story was previously reported in the Sunday Times. ($1 = 0.741 Euros)

(Reporting by Andrew Macdonald; Editing by Andrew Callus and Erica Billingham)