Nanosphere Inc NSPH.O said health regulators approved its diagnostic test to detect and differentiate two infection-causing bacteria, sending the company's shares up as much as 34 percent.

Nanosphere, which makes diagnostic devices, said the Verigene BC-S test detects Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and determines antibiotic resistance from the mecA gene within two-and-a-half hours.

Shares of the company were up 20 percent at $1.52 in late afternoon trade on Tuesday on Nasdaq. They earlier touched a high of $1.70.

(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)