Pedestrians walk past the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York's Times Square in this June 4, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

LONDON Exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc (NDAQ.O) is considering a move to offer trading and clearing of foreign exchange, as investigations into alleged currency market manipulation boost interest in easier-to-regulate trading via exchanges, one of its executive vice presidents said.

The vast majority of trading in the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange (FX) market is currently conducted between buyers and sellers dealing directly with one another, either over the phone or electronically.

But Hans-Ole Jochumsen, Nasdaq's most senior executive in Europe, said global probes into alleged FX market fixing are encouraging market participants to think about trading on exchanges and through central clearing houses, in an effort to minimize exposure to any unacceptable market behavior.

"More and more people are talking about it being worthwhile to have products traded on a more transparent route," he told Reuters. "There are some players who are tired of being bashed by regulators and politicians all the time, so I don't think they want any more trouble."

Jochumsen said this, coupled with Basel III banking regulations that will increase capital requirements for some, typically longer-dated, foreign exchange contracts, and European Union rules on mandatory clearing of derivatives, had presented an "exciting" opportunity to expand into FX.

The transatlantic exchange group is looking at offering trading and clearing of both spot FX and derivatives and will decide by the summer whether to enter the market, he said.

"Customers are really interested in discussing what to do in the FX space. Our trading and clearing systems are pretty prepared for this. If we see a strong need, we are able to move pretty fast," he said.

CLEARING SERVICES

A move into FX would be a departure for Nasdaq, known as a mainly tech-oriented stock exchange, and would bring it into competition with the likes of CME Group Inc (CME.O) and IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc (ICE.N) which already trade and clear FX futures.

Chicago-based CME, which operates the largest regulated FX marketplace in the world, said on Tuesday it would launch a derivatives market in London - where some 40 percent of all FX trades take place - in April, after receiving regulatory approval. It plans to launch with a full suite of FX futures products.

Deutsche Boerse AG's (DB1Gn.DE) Eurex Exchange will soon launch FX derivatives, according to its website.

Jochumsen said any future Nasdaq FX business would likely begin by clearing around 80 large currency "crosses". The company is also looking at pairing up with banks to offer clearing services for their internalized FX services.

"It's a different set up, but something some of the banks are pretty interested in discussing. If they can do that (clear some FX transactions) without changing the business model they have, they will like that," Jochumsen said.

The Stockholm-based executive also gave an update on the group's London-based derivatives market, Nasdaq NLX.

Launched last May, NLX allows participants to trade a range of short- and long-term interest rate euro and sterling-denominated derivative products on a single market.

Jochumsen said some banks had been distracted by the wave of fresh financial market regulations and cost-cutting in the wake of the financial crisis, which have caused delays getting back-office technology connected to NLX.

"What we have seen now is quite promising. There's very good price formation and quality of order book," he said. "Customer flow through banks and brokers develops as the market develops - it is increasing but takes time."

(Editing by David Holmes)