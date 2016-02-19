Adena Friedman speaks at the Reuters Exchanges and Trading Summit in New York March 31, 2010. REUTERS/Natalie Behring

PARIS Sharp stock market swings in recent weeks are for now giving companies cold feet about going public with initial public offerings (IPOs), Nasdaq President and Chief Operating Officer Adena Friedman said on Friday.

"We have a healthy pipeline of IPOs, though given the current market environment, many of these companies are holding off going public," Friedman said in Paris at a French-American Foundation event.

"Though it's been a volatile start to 2016, it's still too early to gauge the long-term impact on the market," she added.

So far 123 companies have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public this year, after 143 last year, according to Nasdaq.

