The Nasdaq composite index .IXIC rose to a new intraday record of 5,143.32 on Thursday, 15 years after the dot-com bubble sent the index to its previous peak on March 10, 2000 to 5,132.52.
Back then people were watching new reality TV shows like "Survivor" and bidding up stocks of companies with no earnings.
Today many are still glued to the plethora of reality shows on TV, but now seem more focused on reality in the markets - keeping tabs on dividends and price-earnings ratios, for example.
A lot has changed since 2000. Apple Inc (AAPL.O), now the most highly valued U.S. public company, back then had a meager $4.49 share price and certainly was not on Wall Street's hot list.
Here's a look at the Nasdaq, then and now.
Nasdaq value June 18 2015 March 2000
$8.36 trillion $6.6 trillion
Nasdaq P/E June 2015 March 2000
ratio
19.87 189.7
No. of June 2015 1999
companies
trading on
Nasdaq
2,591 4,715
Top 10 April 24, 2015 March 10, 2000
Components by
market cap
Apple $736.8 Microsoft
bln $525.4 bln
Microsoft Cisco $466.4
$377.6 bln bln
Google $374.1 Intel $401.3
bln bln
Facebook $232.9 Oracle $232.4
bln bln
Amazon $202.8 Sun Micro.
bln $164.5 bln
Gilead $178.2 Dell $131.5 bln
bln
Intel $153.9 Qualcomm $96.4
bln bln
Cisco $149 bln Yahoo $93.7 bln
Comcast $129 Applied
bln Materials
$74.6 bln
Amgen $122 bln JDS Uniphase
$68.9 bln
No of stocks April 24, 2015 March 10, 2000
trading at $100
or higher
83 210
No of Nasdaq 2014 1999
IPOs in
previous year
189 397
Biggest Nasdaq 2014 1999
IPO
JD.com Inc Charter Comms.
$2.05bln $3.7 bln
Percentage of April 2015 2000
Nasdaq cos in
tech industry
42.1 pct 64.9 pct
Dividend 2014 2000
payouts by
Nasdaq cos
$77.98 bln $14.14 bln
Best Picture 2015 2000
Oscar winner
Birdman American Beauty
Top rated TV Season started 1999-2000
show Sept. 2014
NCIS Survivor
No 1 song: Week of June, March 4 - March
Billboard Top 13 2015 11, 2000
100
"See you Again" "Amazed" by
by Wiz Khalifa Lonestar
