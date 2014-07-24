Morgan Stanley President Kelleher says trading activity has improved
Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher said on Tuesday that trading activity for the first quarter felt "slightly better" than at the end of 2016.
NEW YORK Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc (NDAQ.O) on Thursday reported a higher second-quarter profit, as it absorbed recent acquisitions and revenue increased across its business units.
Net income attributable to Nasdaq totaled $101 million, or 59 cents per share, up from $88 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items for acquisitions, the New York-based company earned 70 cents per share, beating the analysts' average estimate by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 16 percent to $523 million despite a low-volume trading environment. Non-transaction based revenue increased 19 percent and made up 74 percent of Nasdaq's net total.
Last year Nasdaq closed a $390 million deal to buy Thomson Reuters Corp's (TRI.TO) investor relations, public relations and multimedia services businesses. It also financed its $750 million purchase of eSpeed, the electronic Treasuries-trading platform, from BGC Partners Inc (BGCP.O), a deal giving it a foothold in fixed income.
Nasdaq said it had paid down $100 million of debt in the second quarter, reaching its long-term leverage target. The company also resumed its share buyback program, purchasing $93 million of stock during the period.
Market services revenue, which includes derivatives, cash equities, fixed income and access and broker services, rose 6.3 percent to $202 million. Technology solutions revenue, including corporate solutions and market technology, rose 43.8 percent to $138 million, helped by the Thomson Reuters deal.
Information services revenue, which includes market data and index licensing and services, rose 15 percent to $123 million. Listing services revenues were up 3.4 percent at $60 million.
