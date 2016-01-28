The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) on Thursday reported a rise in fourth quarter profit, helped by its non-trading units, and the transatlantic exchange operator also said its chief financial officer, Lee Shavel, would retire at the end of March.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq was $148 million, or 88 cents per diluted share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $87 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier, when the company's results were affected, in part, by acquisition-related expenses.

Excluding one-time items, such as acquisition costs and currency headwinds, Nasdaq earned 89 cents a share, topping analysts' average estimate by a penny, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nasdaq said Shavel, who joined the company in 2011 from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was an investment banker, had accepted a position to join the board of directors of a public company that it did not name.

Shavel had taken over the CFO role from Adena Friedman, who had left the exchange operator for private equity firm Carlyle Group, but has since returned and is now president and chief operating officer.

Ron Hassen, Nasdaq's corporate controller, will serve as interim CFO as the company looks for a replacement.

"Having accomplished much during my time here, I leave knowing that the company is in a strong financial position," Shavel said in a statement.

Nasdaq's revenue grew 4 percent in the quarter to $536 million, as higher income from data products and indexing services helped offset drops in equities derivatives and fixed income trading revenues. Analysts had expected $530.2 million.

Operating expenses fell 15.7 percent to $290 million.

Market services revenue fell 3 percent to $195 million. Of that segment, cash equities and access and broker services revenues grew, while fixed income and derivatives revenues declined, due in part to negative foreign exchange impacts.

Technology solutions revenue, including corporate solutions and market technology, rose 2.8 percent to $146 million.

Information services revenue, which includes market data and index licensing and services, rose 12.4 percent to $127 million, helped by the acquisition of data analytics firm Dorsey Wright.

Listing services revenue rose 11.5 percent to $68 million.

