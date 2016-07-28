The NASDAQ market site is seen in New York's Times Square February 8, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(This July 27 story corrects seventh paragraph to show GAAP earnings not non-GAAP)

By Chuck Mikolajczak and Richa Naidu

Trans-Atlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results on Wednesday as recent acquisitions helped boost its revenue, sending its shares to a record high.

Excluding items, the company earned 91 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 88 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose about 8 percent to $559 million to best the $548 million estimate.

"It was a very strong quarter for us across a wide range of businesses," said Nasdaq Chief Executive Officer Robert Greifeld.

"If I look forward, we are more competitive than we’ve been, we are delivering for our customers and we feel very good about it."

The stock touched a record high of $64.91 and was last up 1.5 percent at $64.89. For the year, it is up nearly 20 percent.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq on a GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) basis fell to $70 million, or 42 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $133 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said that its operating expenses rose about 28 percent to $385 million in the second quarter.

Nasdaq bought Canadian trading venue Chi-X Canada and Canadian news distribution company Marketwired in February and business communication portal operator Boardvantage in May.

A deal to acquire International Securities Exchange (ISE), an operator of three electronic options exchanges, was completed on June 30.

Nasdaq, which unveiled a cost-cutting plan last year, said it had taken charges for rebranding from "The NASDAQ OMX Group Inc" to "Nasdaq Inc", and costs linked to employee severance, vacating facilities and asset impairment.

Nasdaq's information services revenue, which includes revenue from market data and index licensing and services, increased 4.7 percent to $134 million.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Jeffrey Hodgson)