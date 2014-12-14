The NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square in New York April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK Nasdaq OMX Group announced late Friday the results of its annual re-ranking of the Nasdaq 100 index, which will cause a reshuffling of several constituents.

Nasdaq said it will add American Airlines Group, Electronic Arts and Lam Research, with Expedia, F5 Networks and Maxim Integrated Products being removed from the index.

The exchange also said some new shares will be included in the index following a recent revision to its methodology that allows for multiple share classes of index components. They include Comcast Corp Class A Special, Twenty-First Century Fox Class B and Liberty Global plc Class C shares.

The Nasdaq-100 index is composed of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock market.

All changes are scheduled to take effect before the market open on Dec. 22, 2014.

