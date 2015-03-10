Happy anniversary, Nasdaq. It has been 15 years since the dot.com bubble peaked on March 10, 2000, and the Nasdaq composite index .IXIC hit its lifetime intraday high of 5,132. Back then many of us were watching reality TV shows like "Survivor" and bidding up stocks of companies that had no earnings.
The index has not reached those heights since, though it briefly surpassed the 5,000 mark on March 2. It has since retreated.
These days, we are less focused on reality shows and more focused on reality - keeping tabs on dividends and price-earnings ratios, for example.
A lot has changed - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) wasn't even on the radar then. Now it's the most highly valued U.S. public company.
Here's a look at the Nasdaq, then and now.
Nasdaq value March 2015 March 2000
$8.01 trillion $6.6 trillion
Nasdaq P/E ratio March 2015 March 2000
20.75 189.7
No. of companies March 2015 March 1999
trading on Nasdaq
2,565 4,715
Top 10 Components March 10, 2015 March 10, 2000
by market cap
Apple $724.6 bln Microsoft $525.4 bln
Google $382.3 bln Cisco $466.4 bln
Microsoft $347.4 bln Intel $401.3 bln
Facebook $218.7 bln Oracle $232.4 bln
Amazon $171.9 bln Sun Micro.$164.5 bln
Intel $151.3 bln Dell $131.5 bln
Gilead $147.8 bln Qualcomm $96.4 bln
Cisco $147.2 bln Yahoo $93.7 bln
Comcast $125.8 bln Applied Materials $74.6 bln
Qualcomm $119.3 bln JDS Uniphase $68.9 bln
No of stocks trading March 10, 2015 March 10, 2000
at $100 or higher 73 210
No of Nasdaq IPOs in 2014 1999
previous year 189 397
Biggest Nasdaq IPO 2014 1999
JD.com Inc $2.05 bln Charter Comms. $3.7 bln
Percentage of Nasdaq March 9, 2015 2000
cos in tech industry 43 pct 64.9 pct
Dividend payouts by 2014 2000
Nasdaq cos $77.98 bln $14.14 bln
Best Picture Oscar 2015 2000
winner Birdman American Beauty
Top rated TV shows March 2-8 2015 1999-2000
The Big Bang Theory Survivor
No 1 song:
Billboard Top 100 Week of March 14 2015 March 4 - March 11, 2000
"Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson "Amazed" by Lonestar
Data from Nasdaq, Reuters data, Nielsen, Billboard
(Reporting by Sinead Carew and Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Linda Stern and Leslie Adler)