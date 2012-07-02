PRAGUE Intel Capital, the investment arm of technology giant Intel (INTC.O), sold its stake in Netretail Holding, a central European online retailer, to MIH Allegro, a unit of South Africa's media and e-commerce firm Naspers (NPNJn.J), Intel said on Monday.

It did not specify the size of the stake or the value of the transaction. It said that MIH Allegro now holds a controlling stake in the retailer after it also bought a stake held by MCI, a private equity group.

Netretail operates online shop chain Mall in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary.

(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)