NEW YORK, June 6 Kinder Morgan has declared force majeure on a portion of its NGPL natural gas pipeline on Wednesday.

The force majeure is in effect on gas flowing into segments five and six in the "Midcontinent Zone", a notice on the company's website said.

Local press reports said that a natural gas pipeline in north Texas was on fire in Gray County in northern Texas on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting By Edward McAllister, Jeanine Prezioso and Robert Gibbons; editing by Carol Bishopric)