* Production falls to 71.76 bcfd
* Drillers continue to slow activity
* Analysts doubt it will reduce supply glut
NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. natural gas production in
the lower 48 states fell for a second straight month in March,
retreating further from January's record high, but analysts
doubt if it is enough to materially reduce a large supply glut.
March output fell 0.4 percent to 71.76 billion cubic feet
per day (bcfd) from the 72.02 bcfd produced in February,
according to data from the Energy Information Administration on
Thursday, as drillers scaled back activity in the face of low
prices.
Still, U.S. production, which has rocketed thanks to newly
developed shale plays across the country, was up 5 percent from
the same period in 2011.
Texas reported the largest decline, of 0.15 bcfd, or 0.7
percent, to 21.87 bcfd, which the EIA put down mainly to well
shut-ins for maintenance. In Louisiana, output fell 1.1 percent
to 8.17 bcfd from 8.26 bcfd, the EIA said. The only region to
rise was offshore the Gulf of Mexico, where production increased
by 3.5 percent, or 0.16 bcfd, from February.
Revised data showed total production in February fell 1
percent to 72.02 bcf, more than the previously announced 0.6
percent fall.
"The fall in production has not been consistent and
substantial enough to meaningfully alter the gas balance," Citi
analysts said in a note, adding that pipeline flows suggest
production since March may actually be flat.
Record U.S. gas production has transformed the supply
landscape, swelling inventories to record levels and helping
push prices to a 10-year low below $2 per million British
thermal units earlier this year.
Gas in storage is currently 35 percent above the five year
average, stoking fears that caverns could fill up before the end
of the injection season in the fall, which could put further
pressure on prices.
New gas drilling has become uneconomical, forcing companies
to move rigs to more lucrative oil fields and causing gas output
to drop. Some producers, such as Chesapeake Energy whose
profits have evaporated due to low gas prices, have also choked
off production to help tighten the market. The natural gas rig
count is down about a third from October.
However, the two-month slide, the first in more than a year,
did provide some support for natural gas futures, which already
received a boost from February's output fall.
"The production data is adding a little more solid ground to
the ground we've already established over the last month or so.
I'd say it's a modest positive," said broker Jay Levine, with
enerjay LLC in Portland, Maine.
Front-month July natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange settled 0.4 cent higher at $2.422 per
million British thermal units on Thursday, after earlier hitting
$2.498.
