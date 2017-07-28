National Oilwell Varco posts narrower second-quarter loss as revenue rises

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oilfield services firm National Oilwell Varco reported a narrower second-quarter loss on cost-cutting and had a slight increase in revenue.

Revenue rose 2 percent over the year-ago period to $1.76 billion, slightly below estimates for $1.78 billion.

Its net loss narrowed to $75 million, or 20 cents per share, down from $217 million a year ago, or 58 cents per share loss.

Shares of the Houston-based company were down 1.8 percent at $33.09 in afternoon trade on Friday. Analysts had forecast a loss of 15 cents a share for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In North America, enhanced completion techniques have driven up demand for pressure pumping equipment, such as coil tubing and valves. The company also said it is seeing scarcity in well bore equipment, such as tools and bits.

But it warned lower oil prices in the second quarter had dampened interest among some customers for large equipment orders.

"Although we continue to have conversations with customers about new frack spread additions, the urgency is a bit diminished over the past six to eight weeks," Chief Executive Clay Williams said Friday on the company's second quarter earnings call. Frack spread is the industry term for the equipment used to hydraulic fracture a shale well.

NOV, a supplier of equipment and parts used by oil and gas producers, said its backlog last quarter for rig systems capital equipment slipped to $2.2 billion from $2.9 billion in the same period a year-ago.

Improvements in its onshore well completions and productions group were offset by declining offshore business, the company said. Offshore drilling is more expensive and requires higher prices to generate profitable returns.

"Our offshore offering has been under pressure with low level of FIDs (final investment decisions)," Williams said.

Benchmark U.S. crude prices were trading around $49.70 a barrel at noon ET on Friday. Futures prices had moved above $50 a barrel at the start of the year, but fell in the second quarter, trading below $43 a barrel in June.