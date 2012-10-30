Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
ATHENS Greece's largest lender National Bank (NBGr.AT) will hold another shareholder meeting on November 12 for a vote on its offer to take over rival Eurobank EFGr.AT after Tuesday's assembly did not achieve the required quorum.
National Bank NBG.N had made a share-swap offer in early October to buy all of rival Eurobank, offering 58 new shares for every 100 Eurobank shares.
Greece's biggest banks are merging to cope with heavy losses from the country's debt restructuring, heavy deposit outflows and rising bad loans.
Completion of this deal will give NBG shareholders 75 percent of the combined entity, with Eurobank shareholders owning the rest.
Tuesday's assembly required two-thirds of the bank's common voting shares present but achieved only 19 percent. A quorum of 50 percent will be required at the assembly in November. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos. Editing by Jane Merriman)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.