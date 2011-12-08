National Bank of Canada's (NA.TO) quarterly profit rose 2 percent on the back of loan growth and wealth management income, topping analyst estimates and prompting the bank to raise its quarterly dividend.

Canada's sixth-biggest bank said on Thursday it earned C$294 million ($291 million), or C$1.74 a share, in the fourth quarter ended October 31, up from a year-before profit of C$287 million, or C$1.66 a share.

Excluding items, the profit was C$1.80 a share, topping analysts' estimates of C$1.65.

However, analysts said the profit beat was due largely to higher securitizations, which involve packaging loans out to investors and taking immediate profits on products that would otherwise be recorded over a longer period of time.

"Like we've seen with every other bank this quarter, there was some question surrounding the quality of the earnings, or the sustainability of some of the revenue streams", said John Aiken, an analyst at Barclays Capital.

"(The results) were above average, but nowhere near to the degree that the headline would indicate."

Despite this, investors pushed National's shares up 0.8 percent to C$67.96, on a day when most Canadian financial stocks were lower.

LOAN VOLUMES, WELLINGTON WEST

Profit was driven by a 6 percent rise in personal and commercial banking to C$156 million, as growth in loan volumes offset the impact of narrower interest margins. Financial markets-related income slid 8 percent to C$113 million.

Wealth management income jumped 18 percent to C$39 million, due largely to National's recent acquisition of Wellington West.

National paid C$273 million for the 82 percent of wealth manager Wellington West that it did not already own, helping expand its reach outside its home province of Quebec.

The bank also agreed in September to buy HSBC's (HSBA.L) Canadian retail brokerage for C$206 million.

With a strong capital position that already meets 2013 "Basel III" standards, the bank will continue to try to grow by acquisition, with a focus on mutual fund distribution and consumer loan portfolios, Chief Financial Officer Ghislain Parent told Reuters.

"We are always looking at opportunities, but I think in 2012 we have to do that prudently in the sense that we don't know what will happen, especially in Europe," he said.

Concerns about the ripple effects of the European debt crisis, combined with expectations of low interest rates and sluggish borrowing growth, have bankers taking a cautious tone on 2012.

Bank officials said expense control would be a priority for National next year.

The Montreal-based bank boosted its quarterly dividend by 4 Canadian cents, or 6 percent, to 75 Canadian cents a share, making it the only one of Canada's big banks to do so this quarter.

The dividend hike is the third by the bank since the end of the 2008-09 financial crisis, the most by any Canadian lender.

($1=$1.01 Canadian)

(Additional reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; editing by Rob Wilson)