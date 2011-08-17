Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage of life insurance distributor National Financial Partners Corp NFP.N with its top rating, saying the stock is undervalued and that the company has the fire power to diversify its business.

Shares of New York-based National Financial were up 13 percent at $12.14 in late morning trade on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a high of $12.46 earlier.

"NFP is bouncing back from a tough going during the 2008 financial crisis. (The) management is focusing on growing the right lines of business both organically and through acquisitions. This is on top of actively repurchasing shares," said analyst Matthew Rohrmann in a note to clients.

The brokerage said NFP, which recently freed up $50 million for acquisitions, will focus on buying property & casualty brokerage firms to diversify away from the benefits and life businesses.

KBW started the stock with an "outperform" rating and a price target of $17.

The company's stock, which trades at 4.6 times its 2012 forward earnings, is trading at a big discount to its brokerage peers that are trading at 10.3 times their forward earnings, KBW said.

(Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)