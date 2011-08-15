NEW YORK Shares in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV.N) rose over 5 percent in early trading on Monday, a day after the company said it struck a $1.5 billion deal to supply equipment to seven drillships in Brazil.

The deal, the largest ever in the company's history, helped it pare some of the losses that had seen its shares slide nearly 19 percent over the past three weeks as oil prices fell.

With several potential contract extensions still pending, National Oilwell Varco is likely to see a number of new deals in the coining quarters, one analyst said.

"We expect the momentum to continue," said Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co analyst John Lawrence. "It's not just a one-trick pony."

Shares in National Oilwell Varco rose 5.5 percent to $70.45 per share on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Matt Daily, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)